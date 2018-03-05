The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham have reportedly sent scouts to watch Benfica winger Andrija Zivkovic.

According to ClubCall , a scout was present at the Stadium of Light on Saturday as Benfica thumped five past Maritimo to watch the Serbian winger.

Zivovic set up Benfica's second goal in the tie and added his third league goal of the season in the 82nd minute, completing the demolition job.

The youngster has been linked numerous times to Arsenal in the past, but the website claim Fulham's interest is new and point to Aleksandar Mitrovic's move to the club as evidence that the club are looking at the former Partizan player.

(Image: FRANCISCO LEONG/AFP/Getty Images)

Like the Newcastle man, Zivkovic started his career at the Serbian club, where Slavisa Jokanovic spent two seasons in 2008 to 2009, winning the double twice.

However, the head coach has reiterated in recent press conferences that he neither buys nor sells players, with the final decision still resting with the recruitment team of Tony Khan and James Lovell.

