Fulham have joined Wolves and Derby in tracking Norwich striker Nelson Oliveira, according to reports in the national press.

The Canaries rejected a £10million offer from Swansea for the 26-year-old Portuguese frontman in August but their indifferent form could lead to a trimming of the wage bill with Alex Pritchard recently departing for Huddersfield.

Fulham's striker recruit Rui Fonte has struggled for form since joining from Braga and Slavisa Jokanovic is keen to add players to his squad, although he has been battling with the board over transfers in every window.

However, they face a battle with Swansea, where Oliveira played on loan in 2015, and the Championship's top two Derby and Wolves. The Sun have reported that Rams have made an £8million offer.

Oliveira has found the net on 18 occasions during his one and a half seasons on Carrow Road.

