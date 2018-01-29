The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham have reportedly rejected an £18m bid from West Ham for Tom Cairney, according to Sky Sports.

The Cottagers remain adamant that Tom Cairney is not for sale after slapping a £30m price tag on the midfielder.

The future of Cairney is likely to be a key talking point until the transfer window closes on Wednesday, but the Cottagers remain firm in their stance that he is not for sale.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

The Scotland international was a notable absentee for Saturday's 3-1 victory over Barnsley, with the club confirming he missed out as a result of his ongoing knee injury.

Cairney has signed a new long-term deal at the club which runs until 2021, with the option of a further year.

It's understood that Fulham are under no pressure to sell Cairney, with the west London club understandably keen to hold onto it's prized asset as they target promotion to the Premier League.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .