Fulham are reportedly set to sign Stefano Okaka on loan from Watford - eight years after his last loan spell at the Cottage.

Reports on HITC claim Fulham are keen to sign the striker as they look to add another striker to their ranks, something that Slavisa Jokanovic has been keen for all January.

It claims that Okaka is happy to move on as he seeks first team football and that Watford are happy to let the 28-year-old leave as they feel they have enough cover.

With the addition of Matt Targett last week, if Okaka was to sign Fulham would have six loanees at the club, meaning one of their loanees would not make the matchday squad.

However, Fulham are looking at allowing Rafa Soares to move on, with his time at the club limiting him to just three appearances.

