Fulham are reportedly planning an audacious bid to sign QPR star Luke Freeman as a potential replacement for Tom Cairney.

According to the Mail, the Cottagers are looking at options for the eventuality that Cairney leaves the club before the transfer deadline on Wednesday.

The midfielder is a key player in Fulham's play-off push, leading to speculation surrounding a £15m move to the Premier League, with West Ham and West Brom among those interested.

A move for QPR man Luke Freeman is certainly ambitious, with the Hoops highly unlikely to sell their prized asset just days before the transfer window shuts, let alone for the £4m transfer fee quoted.

Freeman has been an ever-present for the Hoops this season, scoring three goals in 30 Championship appearances and notching up 10 assists - the highest in the Championship.

