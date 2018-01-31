Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Reports in Turkey are suggesting that Galatasaray have entered talks with Watford with the hopes of securing the services of Stefano Okaka.

The Gala hierarchy have been asked to make the move by manager Fatih Terim who would like a more diverse strikeforce to compliment the likes of Batefimbi Gomis and Eren Derdiyok.

It is believed the status of the transfer will be made apparent by this afternoon, though it would like be a loan arrangement.

Although chances have been few and far between at Watford this season - he has only started two league games - his agent has been vocal about receiving offers from clubs in Ligue 1 in France, and elsewhere across the continent.

The Italian has scored just once in eight Premier League games.

Watford are looking to bring in a striker to Vicarage Road before the window shuts tomorrow evening and that could push Okaka out the door.

It was earlier suggested that Fulham - who gave Okaka his first taste of English football eight years ago, where he scored three goals in 13 games during a six month loan spell. - were hoping to loan the player to bolster their attack.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .