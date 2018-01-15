The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former QPR man Michael Petrasso looks set to complete a move to Montreal Impact.

According to reports from Goal.com, the midfielder is set to return to his native Canada after moving to the UK in 2013.

(Image: GetWestLondon)

The 22-year-old left QPR by mutual consent on Friday after failing to break into Ian Holloway's first team plans.

He had just six months left on his contract at Loftus Road.

Petrasso enjoyed loan spells with Oldham Athletic and Notts County during his time on west London, but was limited to just 13 appearances for the Hoops.

If the move goes through, the Canadian international will be registered in time to feature in the 2018 MLS campaign.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .