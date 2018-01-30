The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Fulham man Ashkan Dejagah has been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest.

The 31-year-old has been looking for a club since the summer, having been released by Wolfsburg at the end of last season, featuring just twice for the German side in his last season there.

He joined Fulham in 2012, signing from Wolfsburg and was voted as Fan's Player of the Season at the end of the 2013-14 season, but left to join Al Arabi in 2014.

Dejagah is in need of first team football if he wants to make the Iran squad for the World Cup, and although he has been linked with moves back to his homeland, the Iranian would rather stay in Europe.

