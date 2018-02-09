Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chinese Super League club Changchun Yatai have seemingly confirmed the signing of Brentford striker Lasse Vibe - by including him on a list of goal scorers in a friendly game.

The side are currently in Spain on a training camp and Vibe has flown out to join up with his new side ahead of a reported £2m move, and the Chinese side look to have confirmed his signing after he scored in a 4-0 victory over Elche yesterday.

Changchun Yatai included it in a match report on social media site Weibo, but instead of going big on announcing it, they simply included his name in the report.

Dean Smith revealed yesterday that it was only paperwork holding up the deal and that the Dane was looking forward to the move, although he was tinged with sadness that his time at TW8 had come to an end.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .