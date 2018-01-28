The video will start in 8 Cancel

Cardiff City look set to win the race for reported Fulham target Lewis Grabban.

The 30-year-old Bournemouth striker was linked with a move to Craven Cottage in this January transfer window, although manager Slavisa Jokanovic refused to comment on links with the forward when questioned on him last month.

And it looks as if the Bluebirds are going to sign the striker before the transfer window closes on Wednesday night.

Grabban scored 12 goals in 19 Championship appearances on loan for an ailing Sunderland this season, before his loan deal was cut short at the frontman's request.

That led to rumours that the Cherries forward was looking for a move elsewhere, with the Whites linked, but it looks like the Cardiff City Stadium is to be his destination, again on loan.

The Bluebirds are odds-on to sign the striker, with Sky Bet offering 1/2 that he joins them before Wednesday night's deadline. He is 2/1 to stay at Bournemouth with Fulham a long way out at 20/1 to sign him.

