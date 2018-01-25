The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brighton have rejected a bid from Fulham to make Oliver Norwood’s loan move permanent, according to Sky Sports News .

Norwood signed for the Cottagers on loan from the Premier League club in July and has gone on to impress at the club, making 27 appearance since his arrival.

The report also claims that the Northern Ireland international would favour staying at Craven Cottage having made just 37 appearances at Brighton since signing from Reading in 2016.

The 26-year-old has gone someway to easing the penalty woes suffered by the club last season, and has become the side’s regular penalty taker, with his last securing a 1-0 victory over fellow Play-off chasers Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, it looks likely that U23 midfielder Mikolaj Kwietniewski is set to complete a move to Legia Warsaw.

