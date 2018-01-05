The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford have reportedly joined the race to sign Southampton full-back Sam McQueen.

According to The Sun, the 22-year-old is attracting attention from Leeds and Reading, with the left-back being lined up for a loan move for the remainder of the season.

McQueen is currently a fringe player on the south coast, sitting behind Ryan Bertrand and Matt Targett in the pecking order.

The Southampton-born ace made his debut in 2014 but has featured only 27 times for the club.

It's thought that the full-back, who can also play on the left wing, could be a welcome addition with Rico Henry currently sidelined, but if the speculation is to be believed, the Bees will face stern competition for his signature.

