Sunderland are reportedly keen to reignite their interest in Brentford midfielder Ryan Woods.

The Black Cats attempted to sign the former Shrewsbury Town man in the summer, but were unable to reach an agreement with the Bees.

According to The Daily Star, Chris Coleman is keen to add a defensive midfielder to his squad, and sees Woods as an ideal aquisition.

If reports are to be believed, they will face competition from Derby County for the 24-year-old, who are also thought to be keen.

However it's thought that Brentford will be unwilling to negotiate a deal, with Woods being a key part of the set-up being built by Dean Smith at Griffin Park.

