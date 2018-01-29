The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bournemouth are weighing up a £6million move for Brentford forward Ollie Watkins, according to reports in the Telegraph.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe has been spotted at Griffin Park this month, against Bolton and Norwich, casting his eye over a Bees side who have been punching above their weight in relation to their budget.

And the national newspaper are reporting that Watkins has caught Howe's eye with the south coast club considering a £6m bid.

Brentford held off competition from a host of clubs to sign the 22-year-old in the summer, having tracked him for the previous 18 months.

The former Exeter man made a fine start to life at Griffin Park, finding the net on eight occasions, including on his first start against AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.

Goals, recently, have been hard to come by with Watkins not finding the net in his last nine games with his last strike coming in the 3-1 win over Fulham on December 2.

