Brentford face a battle to keep hold of Chris Mepham with AFC Bournemouth reportedly heading three Premier League clubs to try and sign the Wales U21 international.

The centre back has been a revelation since coming into the side with a string of excellent performances.

His maturity has impressed many observers and Cherries boss Eddie Howe has been a regular at Griffin Park in January.

Mepham has made just 11 league appearances for the Bees, eight of those from the start, but he is seen as having a big future in the game.

The west Londoners secured the 20-year-old defender's services on a five year contract in September last year after promoting him from the B team squad.

Brentford fans will, no doubt, be hoping that Mepham remains a Bee come 11pm this evening.

