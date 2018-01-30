The video will start in 8 Cancel

Midfielder Yohan Mollo has left Fulham.

The 28-year-old has struggled to force his way into the first team reckoning at Craven Cottage since joining in the summer and he has now had his contract terminated by mutual consent.

Mollo joined the Whites from Russian side Zenit St Petersburg in the summer, penning a one-year deal, having previously played for the likes of Monaco and Granada.

But it has not worked out for him in west London, playing just six times for the first team in the Championship, with four of those appearances coming from the bench. He also played for the U23s in the Checkatrade Trophy - just once.

The move away from Fulham means Mollo will now be looking for his ninth different club since 2009.

