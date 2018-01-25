Six days to go until the transfer window closes and teams will now be making the final decisions about whether they make a move.
Depending on your views on things it either can't come quicker enough or there's just not enough time left.
Chelsea have made moves, as have Fulham, but at the moment it's all quiet on the incomings front at Brentford and QPR, with the Bees only signing that of Emiliano Marcondes which was done in the summer, while the Rs are continuing their cull at the club.
The clock is ticking now for our west London clubs to get deals done, with Brentford hoping to keep hold of their star players before the deadline.
We'll have live updates throughout the day of all the done deals and rumours swirling round the country.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
Are Chelsea growing frustrated with Antonio Conte?
Chelsea are becoming increasingly frustrated with Antonio Conte appearing to criticise their transfer strategy in public, according to Sky Sports.
Despite Conte continuing to give the impression he has little to do with the club’s transfer dealings, Chelsea are understood to be working hard to sign the players the Italian wants.
Away from transfers, all football fans noticed the horrific new Leeds badge. Well they’re now reconsidering it
Done deal at Norwich
We have a done deal at Norwich City, Brentford’s opponents on Saturday
Brentford head coach Dean Smith will be speaking to the media, which includes our very own Tom Moore, at 1pm and we’ll bring you all the transfer latest from Jersey Road plus team news ahead of Norwich.
Slavisa Jokanovic will be speaking at 1.30pm and our representative, Ryan O’Donovan, there will be updating you on the latest goings on at Fulham, right from the horse’s mouth.
Good morning and welcome to our January 25 edition of our daily transfer blog