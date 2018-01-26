There are now just five days to go until the transfer window closes and teams will now be making the final decisions about whether they make a move.
Depending on your views on things it either can't come quicker enough or there's just not enough time left.
Chelsea have made moves, as have Fulham, but at the moment it's all quiet on the incomings front at Brentford and QPR, with the Bees only signing that of Emiliano Marcondes which was done in the summer, while the Rs are continuing their cull at the club.
The clock is ticking now for our west London clubs to get deals done, with Brentford hoping to keep hold of their star players before the deadline.
We'll have live updates throughout the day of all the done deals and rumours swirling round the country.
Despite all the potential movement at Chelsea earlier the window has been home to a frustrated Antonio Conte.
Today he has said that he his happy that the club’s policy is the correct one however.
“It’s right to have this type of situation. I’m repeating the same things, I’m the coach, my task is to try to do the best for this club, to improve the players for this club.”
All the transfer talk seems to include Chelsea today.
Football Whispers have the club in four of the top 10 whispers today.
Top of the pile is Abdul Rahman Babe who looks set for a loan move to Schalke, and Edin Dzeko is second and could be on his way from Rome.
The Bosnian’s teammate Emerson is also on the list with rumours of a move to Stamford Bridge and Charly Musonda makes it into eighth and could be heading to Bournemouth.
Forward
Sky Sports are reporting that Leicester City have received a bid from Newcastle and an unnamed Premier League club.
Chelsea are thought to be interested but are just monitoring the situation while they focus on other targets.
Fulham said good-bye to a midfielder not named Tom Cairney yesterday evening.
Here’s the latest from Dean Smith on Brentford transfers
Morning everyone and we’ll start with a late deal from last night as Kazenga LuaLua made a move from Brighton to Sunderland