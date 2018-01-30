Happy Deadline Day eve!
Things are really starting to hot up as clubs start to panic that they won't get their deals over the line in time, with Chelsea now reportedly set to make a last-minute move for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.
They've been linked with some strange names this winter as they look for a big striker, and the Frenchman is the latest name on the table.
Elsewhere in west London, Fulham have rebuffed any move for their captain, Tom Cairney, and look set to continue doing so right up until 11pm tomorrow, while Brentford look like they're about to lose Lasse Vibe.
It's all quiet on the QPR front, who are largely restricted by FFP this winter.
Keep up to date with all the latest news right here throughout the day.
Key Events
Vibe, the second tier Vardy?
With Lasse Vibe looking set to head off to China, we’ve taken a look back at what his current boss, Dean Smith, has said about him over the years.
The Championship Jamie Vardy, anyone?
The full story on Brentford's Ogbene capture
Cisse on his way out?
Reports in Belgium have linked Ibrahima Cisse with a move away from Fulham this January, with Royal Antwerp reportedly keen to sign him on loan.
However, Fulham want to keep him closer to London.
Giroud update!
Olivier Giroud has been left in limbo over his future - after Chelsea reportedly withdrew their offer to Arsenal which had already been accepted.
L’Equipe claim that Giroud shook hands on personal terms with Chelsea on Monday, which was followed by Arsenal the agreement of a fee of just over £15million for the signing.
Chelsea reportedly believed that Arsenal took too long in accepting the offer, meaning the Blues took the proposal off the table, leaving Giroud in the dark over his future.
The same report claims that Arsenal and Chelsea remain in renewed discussions over Giroud.
DONE DEAL!
Brentford have added Limerick man Chiedozie Ogbene to their ranks!
QPR injury update
QPR have provided an injury update, and it’s not good news for David Wheeler, who looks set to miss the rest of the season.
Llorente a contingency?
Fernando Llorente is Chelsea’s contingency plan, according to our sister title football.london.
Chelsea’s search for a new giant striker will take a new turn if a deal for Olivier Giroud cannot be agreed.
German publication Kicker suggest that Antonio Conte now wants to complete a deal for Spurs striker Fernando Llorente in the coming hours as he bids to give Alvaro Morata some competition.
Giroud deal could spark a merry-go-round?
Could Giroud’s proposed move to Chelsea cause a transfer merry-go-round?
Dortmund have allegedly contacted the club about a move for Michy Batshuayi, and with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looking likely to head to Arsenal, all three strikers could end up swapping clubs
First up, Fulham
First up is Fulham - they’ve been linked with a man who has already spent time on loan at the club, EIGHT years ago.
Stefano Okaka has been linked with another loan move back to the Cottage - would you have him back?
Welcome to Deadline Day eve!
It’s starting to get really frantic as clubs rush to get their deals over the line before tomorrow’s 11pm deadline - we’ll have all the latest from the penultimate day right here!