Happy Deadline Day eve!

Things are really starting to hot up as clubs start to panic that they won't get their deals over the line in time, with Chelsea now reportedly set to make a last-minute move for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud.

They've been linked with some strange names this winter as they look for a big striker, and the Frenchman is the latest name on the table.

Elsewhere in west London, Fulham have rebuffed any move for their captain, Tom Cairney, and look set to continue doing so right up until 11pm tomorrow, while Brentford look like they're about to lose Lasse Vibe.

It's all quiet on the QPR front, who are largely restricted by FFP this winter.

Keep up to date with all the latest news right here throughout the day.

