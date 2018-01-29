Just three days to go until the transfer window closes and teams will now be making the final decisions about whether they make a move.
Depending on your views on things it either can't come quicker enough or there's just not enough time left.
Chelsea have made moves, as have Fulham, but at the moment it's all quiet on the incomings front at Brentford and QPR, with the Bees only signing that of Emiliano Marcondes which was done in the summer, while the Rs are continuing their cull at the club.
The clock is ticking now for our west London clubs to get deals done, with Brentford set to see Lasse Vibe leave the club for China.
We'll have live updates throughout the day of all the done deals and rumours swirling round the country.
QPR end their interest in non-league striker
QPR have ended their interest in Hendon striker Niko Muir, at least until the summer.
A representative from the club was in attendance as Muir starred in Hendon’s drew 3-3 with Folkestone on Saturday, but have told the club they won’t be following up their interest just yet.
Good morning. There’s approximately 61 hours left until the transfer window closes and teams are now looking to complete deals. We’ll have the very latest as it comes in.