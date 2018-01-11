Welcome to day 11 of the January Transfer Window!
It's been a bit of a slow burner for our west London teams so far this winter, with very few incoming deals having been done as we near the half way mark.
QPR have sold, Fulham have loaned out and Brentford have welcomed new signing Emiliano Marcondes to their squad after signing him in the summer, while Chelsea introduced Ross Barkley to Stamford Bridge during last night's 0-0 draw with Arsenal.
We'll have all the latest goings on, from all our west London clubs, the Championship and indeed the world if one takes place that catches our eye, right here throughout the day.
There's bound to be more transfers to come as January really starts to hot up.
Key Events
Goss speaks about his loan move
One outgoing at QPR was Sean Goss, who joined Rangers on a loan deal till the end of the season.
He’s been speaking about his frustration of a lack of game time at Loftus Road and how a move to Glasgow was best for all parties.
Former man set for switch
Alex Pritchard looks set to seal a move from Norwich to Huddersfield.
The Premier League side have reportedly had an £11m bid accepted for the creative midfielder, and he now looks set to join the Terriers.
Pritchard spent a season at Brentford, helping the side reach the Play-offs.
Sessegnon is going nowhere
Let’s start off with some good news for Fulham - Ryan Sessegnon will be STAYING at the Cottage!
Tony Khan has issued a statement, stating that he won’t be going anywhere this winter despite interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.
We’re almost at the halfway point and so far, it’s been a bit of a slow burner for all our west London clubs with very little in terms of incomings being done.
As always, we’ll have the latest transfer news throughout the day right here.