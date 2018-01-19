Hello and welcome to day 19 of the transfer window!
Things really seem to be hotting up as clubs up and down the country race to add the finishing touches to their squads as they prepare for the crucial second half of the season.
Chelsea have already completed the signing of Ross Barkley, but could a surprise move for Andy Carroll or Peter Crouch be on the cards?
It's been relatively quiet at QPR, Brentford and Fulham so far this month, but with plenty of work going on behind the scenes, it's only a matter of time before anything to fruition.
Keep up to date with all the goings on right here.
A done deal as young Brentford defender Ilias Chatzitheodoridis heads out on loan
Dean Smith has spoken about Brentford's general transfer window.
QPR team news
QPR are set to be without Paul Smyth for the visit of Middlesbrough on Saturday.
For full team news, click here.
Peter Crouch is a QPR fan so could you ever envisage yourself playing for a rival?
Premier League deals so far this window
Arsenal
In: Konstantinos Mavrapanos (PAS Giannina, £1.8m)
Out: Francis Coquelin (Valencia, £12), Stephy Mavididi (Charlton, loan), Tafari Moore (Wycombe, loan), Theo Walcott (Everton, undisclosed)
Bournemouth
In:
Out: Aaron Ramsdale (Chesterfield, loan), Mihai Dobre (Rochdale, loan)
Brighton
In: Viktor Gyokeres (Brommapojkarna, undisclosed)
Out: Jamie Murphy (Rangers, loan), Jordan Maguire-Drew (Coventry, loan)
Burnley
In: Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Tottenham, loan)
Out: Jimmy Dunne (Accrington, loan), Luke Hendrie (Shrewsbury, undisclosed), Dan Agyei (Blackpool, loan), Alex Whitmore (Chesterfield, free)
Chelsea
In: Ross Barkley (Everton, £15m)
Out: Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid, £57m), Ike Ugbo (MK Dons, loan), Jake Clarke-Salter (Sunderland, loan)
Crystal Palace
In:
Out: Noor Husin (Notts County, undisclosed), Keisha Anderson (Swindon, undisclosed)
Everton
In: Cenk Tosun (Besiktas, £27m), Theo Walcott (Arsenal, undisclosed)
Out: Ross Barkley (Chelsea, £15m), Kevin Mirallas (Olympiacos, loan), Liam Walsh (Bristol City, undisclosed), Gethin Jones (Fleetwood, free), Harry Charsley (Bolton, loan)
Huddersfield
In: Terence Kongolo (Monaco, loan), Alex Pritchard (Norwich, undisclosed)
Out: Jack Payne (Blackburn, loan)
Leicester
In: Adrien Silva (Sporting Lisbon, £22m), Fousseni Diabate (Gazelec Ajaccio, undisclosed)
Out:
Liverpool
In: Virgil van Dijk (Southampton, £75m)
Out: Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona, £142m), Ryan Kent (Bristol City, loan) Cameron Brannagan (Oxford, undisclosed), Corey Whelan (Yeovil, loan), Matty Virtue (Notts County, loan), Marko Grujic (Cardiff, loan)
Manchester City
In:
Out: Shay Facey (Northampton, undisclosed), Chidi Nwakali (Aberdeen, loan), Isaac Buckley-Ricketts (Oxford, loan), Kean Bryan (Oldham, loan)
Manchester United
In:
Out: James Wilson (Sheffield United, loan), Demetri Mitchell (Hearts, loan)
Newcastle
In:
Out: Adam Armstrong (Blackburn, loan), Ivan Toney (Scunthorpe, loan)
Southampton
In:
Out: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, £75m), Marcus Barnes (Yeovil, loan)
Stoke
In: Moussa Niakate (Paris FC, undisclosed), Moritz Bauer (Rubin Kazan, undisclosed), Kostas Stafylidis (Augsburg, loan)
Out:
Swansea
In:
Out: Josh Sheehan (Newport, free)
Tottenham
In:
Out: Georges-Kevin Nkoudou (Burnley, loan), Marcus Edwards (Norwich, loan)
Watford
In:
Out: Charlie Rowan (Accrington, loan)
West Brom
In:
Out:
West Ham
In:
Out: Martin Samuelsen (Burton, loan)
Crouch to Chelsea?
Chelsea have reportedly turned their attention to Stoke striker Peter Crouch after Andy Carroll suffered another injury blow.
The Blues have made an approach for former England international Crouch as they seek to bring in a target man before the end of January, according to various national newspapers.
The 36-year-old, who has scored four goals this season, signed a one-year contract extension through to 2019 in November but Mark Hughes has since departed and been replaced by Paul Lambert.
Sky Sport Italia has credited Chelsea with an interest in former Manchester City frontman Edin Dzeko.
Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is likely to be quizzed on the club’s transfer targets at his media conference on Friday ahead of the trip to Brighton.
Carroll has been linked with a move to the Premier League champions but any move now appears unlikely after a scan is understood to have revealed the severity of his ankle injury.
Surgery is among the options being considered and if Carroll underwent an operation he would be out for months, rather than weeks.
One man who won't be heading to Chelsea...
Brandon Comley explains QPR exit
Former QPR youngster Brandon Comley has explained the reason behind his Loftus Road exit, saying ‘it was time he flew the nest’.
The 22-year-old has joined Colchester United on a permanent deal after his successful loan spell in the first half of this season, and the midfielder says that the time was right to make the move.
To hear what he had to say, click here.
Theo Walcott has revealed Wayne Rooney’s tactics in bringing him to Goodison Park.
“He said all the golf courses are great! Just kidding, he’s not great at golf,” Walcott said.
“When you’re used to something for so long it’s a big decision to make. I got a sense from Wayne that the club was hungry. He felt like this was the right place and I totally agree with him.”
Former QPR man heads to the MLS
Michael Petrasso has completed a permanent move to MLS side Montreal Impact.
The Canadian International left QPR by mutual consent last week after failing to break into Ian Holloway’s first team plans at Loftus Road.
For full story, click here.
A potential outgoing?
QPR defender Darnell Furlong has said he’s open to a loan move this month in an attempt to get regular first team football.
The 22-year-old has made just eight appearances in the Championship this term, and says he needs to be playing for the sake of his development.
For full story, click here.
