This is your two week warning to the end of the Transfer Window!
Yesterday seemed to be a fairly busy day across the Championship with a fair few deals being completed, with Cameron Jerome sealing a move to Derby from Norwich, while Fulham offloaded Michael Madl to Austria Vienna.
Tonight was the night that new signing Ross Barkley was meant to make his Chelsea bow, but issues have meant he's not able to as the Blues take on Norwich in an FA Cup replay at Stamford Bridge.
Elsewhere, it's all quiet on the Brentford and QPR fronts - could we see some more outgoings from Griffin Park and Loftus Road by the end of the day?
Keep up to date with all the goings on right here.
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .
Key Events
Done deal
Shocking
Forest man returns
Nottingham Forest man Gboly Ariyibi has returned from his loan spell at Mk Dons
Elsewhere
Cardiff make a signing!
Cardiff have made a move in the loan window, with Marko Grujic on loan until the end of the season
New deal alert!
It’s a new deal for Fantasy Football hero Nicolas Otamendi at Man City!
Chelsea to add depth at left back?
Chelsea are reportedly in for Roma’s Emerson Palmieri, with a figure of £20m being floated about.
The club allegedly want to add competition at left wing back.
Is this a good deal Chelsea fans?
On this day
Former Brentford midfielder Adam Forshaw looks set to be on the move this month
A Wolves fan got the shock of his life when he ended up as the Brentford mascot. The full story can be found here.
Full story on Comley move
Here’s the full story on Comley’s move to Colchester.
Outgoing player alert
Brandon Comley has left QPR to join Colchester
No interest in former Liverpool man
Despite reports to the contrary, Fulham have no interest in signing former Liverpool man Sebastian Leto.
How much is Cairney worth?
Reports have suggested West Borm are willing to pay up to £15m for Tom Cairney - but what do you think the skipper is worth?
QPR hand out trial
Some QPR news for you now - they’ve handed a trial to Niko Muir, who currently plays for Hendon.
Muir has scored 30 goals in 38 games, not bad eh?
Move for Carroll back on?
Reports at suggesting that a Chelsea move for Andy Carroll is back on - but this time it’s a permanent deal.
The Blues had wanted a loan move, is this a good deal for Antonio Conte’s side?
New contract for O'Neill
Something that I’m not too sure about, but Martin O’Neill has confirmed he’s agreed terms on a new contract as the Republic of Ireland manager.
He was heavily touted for the Stoke job, but that’s since gone to Paul Lambert (??)
He told FAI TV:
“It’s been resolved. John (Delaney) and I have agreed terms. It’s just a matter of the lawyers looking over some detail and getting it signed up”
Here’s to a Green Euro 2020!
Walcott passes medical
Some news from the Premier League, and it seems Theo Walcott’s time at Arsenal is over, with SSN reporting the winger has passed a medical with Everton and agreed personal terms ahead of a move.
Good move for him?
FA Youth Cup action
Let’s get kicked off with a Fulham story - they play Swansea tonight in the FA Youth Cup fourth round and we spoke to Academy Director Huw Jennings about the tie, and he spoke of his pride at the side’s journey to the final to face Chelsea in 2014.
Welcome to day 17
We’re on day 17 of the transfer window, but today is your two-week warning until Transfer Deadline Day!
What are your thoughts on your team’s window so far, happy with the business done (or not in some cases) or were you hoping to have had some more signings by now?
Let us know and get involved!