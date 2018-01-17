Video Loading

This is your two week warning to the end of the Transfer Window!

Yesterday seemed to be a fairly busy day across the Championship with a fair few deals being completed, with Cameron Jerome sealing a move to Derby from Norwich, while Fulham offloaded Michael Madl to Austria Vienna.

Tonight was the night that new signing Ross Barkley was meant to make his Chelsea bow, but issues have meant he's not able to as the Blues take on Norwich in an FA Cup replay at Stamford Bridge.

Elsewhere, it's all quiet on the Brentford and QPR fronts - could we see some more outgoings from Griffin Park and Loftus Road by the end of the day?

Done deal

Shocking

Ryan O'Donovan

Forest man returns

Nottingham Forest man Gboly Ariyibi has returned from his loan spell at Mk Dons

Tom Moore

Elsewhere

Ryan O'Donovan

Cardiff make a signing!

Cardiff have made a move in the loan window, with Marko Grujic on loan until the end of the season

Marko Grujic
Ryan O'Donovan

New deal alert!

It’s a new deal for Fantasy Football hero Nicolas Otamendi at Man City!

Ryan O'Donovan

Chelsea to add depth at left back?

Chelsea are reportedly in for Roma’s Emerson Palmieri, with a figure of £20m being floated about.

The club allegedly want to add competition at left wing back.

Is this a good deal Chelsea fans?

Antonio Conte
Tom Moore

On this day

Tom Moore

Former Brentford midfielder Adam Forshaw looks set to be on the move this month

Tom Moore

A Wolves fan got the shock of his life when he ended up as the Brentford mascot. The full story can be found here.

QPRRyan O'Donovan

Full story on Comley move

Here’s the full story on Comley’s move to Colchester.

Cup date: Brandon Comley on the ball
QPRKEY EVENT

Outgoing player alert

Brandon Comley has left QPR to join Colchester

FULHAMRyan O'Donovan

No interest in former Liverpool man

Despite reports to the contrary, Fulham have no interest in signing former Liverpool man Sebastian Leto.

Full story here.

FULHAMRyan O'Donovan

How much is Cairney worth?

Reports have suggested West Borm are willing to pay up to £15m for Tom Cairney - but what do you think the skipper is worth?

Let us know here!

QPRRyan O'Donovan

QPR hand out trial

Some QPR news for you now - they’ve handed a trial to Niko Muir, who currently plays for Hendon.

Muir has scored 30 goals in 38 games, not bad eh?

CHELSEARyan O'Donovan

Move for Carroll back on?

Reports at suggesting that a Chelsea move for Andy Carroll is back on - but this time it’s a permanent deal.

The Blues had wanted a loan move, is this a good deal for Antonio Conte’s side?

Ryan O'Donovan

New contract for O'Neill

Something that I’m not too sure about, but Martin O’Neill has confirmed he’s agreed terms on a new contract as the Republic of Ireland manager.

He was heavily touted for the Stoke job, but that’s since gone to Paul Lambert (??)

He told FAI TV:

“It’s been resolved. John (Delaney) and I have agreed terms. It’s just a matter of the lawyers looking over some detail and getting it signed up”

Here’s to a Green Euro 2020!

Ryan O'Donovan

Walcott passes medical

Some news from the Premier League, and it seems Theo Walcott’s time at Arsenal is over, with SSN reporting the winger has passed a medical with Everton and agreed personal terms ahead of a move.

Good move for him?

FULHAMRyan O'Donovan

FA Youth Cup action

Let’s get kicked off with a Fulham story - they play Swansea tonight in the FA Youth Cup fourth round and we spoke to Academy Director Huw Jennings about the tie, and he spoke of his pride at the side’s journey to the final to face Chelsea in 2014.

KEY EVENT

Welcome to day 17

We’re on day 17 of the transfer window, but today is your two-week warning until Transfer Deadline Day!

What are your thoughts on your team’s window so far, happy with the business done (or not in some cases) or were you hoping to have had some more signings by now?

Let us know and get involved!