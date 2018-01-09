Another day in the life of the transfer window.
We're now heading into day nine as the January window starts to heat up, with rumours flying about the place left, right and centre.
The future of Fulham's Ryan Fredericks is up in the air, with Stoke City and Swansea both sniffing about the right back, while QPR are Brentford have already completed deals.
Chelsea are once again looking to offload some of their youngsters on loan deals too - and let's not forget to mention the while Philippe Coutinho transfer.
We'll have all the latest goings on, from all our west London clubs, the Championship and indeed the world, right here throughout the day.
There's bound to be more transfers to come as January really starts to hot up.
Quiet day for West London
Not much involving Brentford, Fulham or QPR today but Premier League big dogs Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United are all looking active.
Arsenal are looking to trigger Boca Juniors star Cristian Pavon’s release clause, the Red Devils are pushing for a loan move for PSG’s Lucas Moura and Spurs have let Georges-Kevin Nkoudou go on loan to Burnley.
Championship rivals sign
Sheffield United have made a signing!
What do you want in January?
Busy, Busy
Mangerless Stoke are getting busy in the transfer market.
Sky Sports News are reporting that they have made a move for Galatasaray midfielder Badou Ndiaye.
Stoke make a signing
The Potters were rumoured to be interested in Fulham full-back Ryan Fredericks
Latest links
Here’s some of the latest players linked to Fulham, Brentford and QPR
Rangers in for McDonald?
According to the national press, Rangers are in for Fulham man Kevin McDonald.
That’s despite him still having a year and a half on his contract, with an option of a further year from the club.
The Sun reckon he could go for £1.5m.
Could Caulker be heading to Serie A?
Former QPR defender Steven Caulker could be set for a move to Italy after reports of interest from Serie A.
According to reports in the Italian media, the former England defender has been contacted by Genoa about a potential move.
For the full story, click here.
Forwards on the move
Strikers seem to be the order of the day this January.
I wonder if one is on the cards for anyone in West London...
One man who apparently has too many strikers is Claude Puel. While the likes of Watford and Newcastle are keen on Islam Slimani, it seems Iheanacho, Leonardo Ulloa and Ahmed Musa are the players the Foxes will listen to offers for.
Championship News
Sky Sports are reporting that Gary Rowett is on the verge of signing a new deal at Derby County despite being one of the favourites to take up the Stoke City job.
The ex-Birmingham boss’ current deal is thought to have a release clause in it with £1.5m compensation required. The new contract is believed to leave Mel Morris confident he won’t lose his manager and give Rowett a significant raise.
Transfer survey results
We asked and you responded - here’s what you want to see happen in Fulham’s January, including a move for Dwight Gayle and keeping hold of Ryan Sessegnon.
Leicester secure midfielder
Are Palace looking for six or seven new signings this month?
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says he is in the market for six or seven new players in the transfer window to boost his injury-ravaged squad.
Hodgson said: “We have been talking about strengthening our squad for about two or three weeks into my time at the club, so literally nothing has changed in that area…You could argue that if we said we wanted three or four then really we should be looking at six or seven, because we have lost at least two players for the rest of this season, and probably the start of next season.”
Could this Arsenal man be heading to West Ham?
Arsene Wenger admits Francis Coquelin could leave the club in the January transfer window.
He said: “It’s a possibility, but nothing is decided.”
West Ham have been linked with a move, although Wenger has dismissed those reports.
A message from Wealdstone manager and chairman
Speaking of Brown’s move to Cardiff, Wealdstone Manager Bobby Wilkinson said: “ I’d like to wish Ciaron a very successful career; it’s a great achievement to become a pro, he’s worked very hard and we will always support him and we will follow his progress with great interest”
Stones Chairman, Peter Marsden added: “I know that Ciaron has worked extremely hard to fulfil his ambition to be a full time pro footballer and I know all Wealdstone fans will wish him well at Cardiff. We look forward to welcoming Ciaron and his new team mates for a pre-season friendly at Grosvenor Vale at the start of next season.”
Wealdstone defender joins Cardiff City
Wealdstone FC can confirm that defender Ciaron Brown has signed for Sky Bet Championship side Cardiff City.
Negotiations with the promotion chasing Bluebirds have been ongoing for some time and a deal has now been agreed to take Brown, who was on contract at the Stones, to the Cardiff City Stadium in the January transfer window.
Brown made a total of 66 appearances for Wealdstone, scoring 3 goals.
New deal and a loan for Adebayo
We have transfer news from Fulham!
Adebayo, the top scorer in U23s, has signed a new deal and joined Cheltenham on loan.
Rui Fonte determined not to give up
It hasn’t been plain sailing for Fulham’s summer signing Rui Fonte, scoring just one goal since arriving at the club.
But he’s determined not to give up and prove his worth to Slavisa Jokanovic’s team.
Niasse to leave?
Oumar Niasse could leave Everton this month.
The Senegalese striker looked set to join Crystal Palace in the summer but the deal fell through and he has worked his way back into the Goodison fold.
But the arrival of Cenk Tosun will push Niasse back down the pecking order.
Brighton are also keen on the striker, who could cost around £13m.
Happy birthday Dowie!
We’re on the ninth day of the transfer window, and it’s a happy birthday to former QPR man Iain Dowie!
Does being knocked out of the cup really help?
Fulham, QPR and Brentford ALL went out of the FA cup at the third round stage this weekend, but does that really help them to concentrate on the league?
Well, despite the usual cliches from players and managers, we’ve taken a look at the numbers and come up with our conclusion.
No, no it doesn’t.
Spurs star to head on loan?
There will be quite a few loan deals done this window, and it looks like Burnley, the Premier League’s surprise package, are getting in on the act.
According to L’Equipe, Tottenham’s Georges-Kevin Nkoudou is set to join the side on loan.
Would he have been a good signing for one of our west London clubs?
Right, let’s get going, and first we turn our attentions to SW6 where Fulham’s U23s were in action against Aston Villa last night.
The side won 3-1, but what’s worth looking at is that both Jordan Graham and Rafa Soares were in the starting XI, while Yohan Mollo was no where to be seen.
George Williams, who has also rarely been involved in the U23 squad this, also featured - he was made available for loan in the summer, will any clubs take him this winter?
Welcome to day nine!
Welcome to day nine of the 2018 January transfer window!
So far, we’ve had the long-awaited arrival of Emiliano Marcondes to Brentford, QPR have offloaded two players and Fulham have had a bit of a rant.
Who doesn’t love the window?!
There’s definitely more to come so stay with us throughout the day as we bring you all the latest rumours and gossip from west London.