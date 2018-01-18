We're back for another day in the life of the transfer window as we look ahead to the weekend's games.
Another day means another set of rumours, incomings and outgoings and we expect today to be absolutely no different, as rumours surrounding Chelsea and Andy Carroll start to really ramp up.
There's also the big news of the week that Alexis Sanchez looks set to swap North London for Manchester as a deal to take him to United edges closer, so we'll keep an eye on that too.
There's also all the latest from our west London clubs, as QPR, Fulham and Brentford prepare for the Championship on Saturday and eye deals.
Key Events
Update on Aubameyang
Is Aubameyang going anywhere? Here’s what the Dortmund boss said:
I told Aubameyang what I want to see from him, that he gives it all in training. At the end it’s up to him to qualify for the team and do what’s necessary to be a part of it. Until I hear there’s a personal change he’s part of my plans.”
Sanchez and Mkhitaryan check in for training
Both Sanchez and Mkhitaryan have checked in for training at their respective clubs this morning - a lot could happen between now and the end of the window with those two.
Blackpool make a move
Dan Agyei has headed back on loan to Blackpool from Burnley
Carroll unable to train?
Our colleagues over at The Mirror are reporting that Chelsea target Andy Carroll has told West Ham he is unable to train.
Carroll claims he has an ankle injury, but scans taken by the Hammers are understood not to show a problem.
The forward has missed West Ham’s last three games, including Tuesday night’s FA Cup replay win over Shrewsbury.
The Irons have yet to receive a formal bid - loan or otherwise - for the 29-year-old striker from Chelsea.
Wenger on Sanchez
Here’s what Wenger said about Sanchez this morning:
“Yes it is likely to happen. But any minute things can break down. That’s how the transfer market is. These things are never guaranteed.”
New deal klaxon
Gerard Pique signs a new deal at Barcelona.
He’ll be at his boyhood club until 2022.
His new buy-out clause is €500million (£441million)!!!
Dybala going nowhere
Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta has revealed that Manchester United target Paulo Dybala is going nowhere.
Sanchez and Dybala... that would be a decent forward line, I think.
Ten years since this legend moved to the Cottage
What a signing this turned out to be!
Can you believe it’s been ten years since Brede Hangeland made his way to Craven Cottage?
Another day in the life
Welcome to another day in the life of the January transfer window.
We’ll have the latest on all the big movers today, including the latest on Andy Carroll’s move to Chelsea and Alexis Sanchez’ move to Manchester, as well as all the latest from our clubs in west London.