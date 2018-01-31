The video will start in 8 Cancel

It looks like it could be a busy end to the window for Fulham .

The Whites are in talks to bring Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic to Craven Cottage on a loan deal until the end of the season and there could be an outgoing as well.

Youngster Ibrahima Cisse looks set for a loan move away from Fulham. GetWestLondon understands that the 23-year-old is on the brink of a move to French side Amiens until the end of the season.

Cisse is a Belgium national and has been part of the Whites' first team squad on a number of occasions this season. He has played six Championship games for the Whites and also played in the EFL Cup in two rounds for Slavisa Jokanovic's men.

