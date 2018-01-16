Hello and welcome to yet another day in the January transfer window.
It's been a slow one for west London clubs, with very little being done at Brentford, QPR and Fulham so far this window.
Chelsea have been fairly active with the signing of Ross Barkley, and reports yesterday suggested they were stepping into the race for Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez after Man City pulled out.
Whether that has the legs or not is something we'll have to wait and find out about, but in the meantime you can keep abreast of all the latest transfer rumours right here throughout the day.
Sean Goss faces 'culture shock' at Rangers
Rangers favourite Barry Ferguson has warned Sean Goss that he’s in for a culture shock as he prepares for life at the Scottish club.
The QPR midfielder moved to Ibrox on loan earlier this month and impressed on the club’s pre-season trip to Florida.
DONE DEAL
Swindon have made a move in the transfer window
Alex Smithies has spoken out about the challenge for the number one jersey at Loftus Road, saying the three goalkeepers help each other to reach new standards.
Although Smithies is a first team regular, he’s consistently pushed by Matt Ingram and Joe Lumley for his jersey, something which the 27-year-old says keeps him on his toes.
Jerome to Derby?
Cameron Jerome looks set to complete a switch to Derby today.
Slavisa Jokanovic is a fan of the striker but it looks like promotion chasing Derby have got his signature.
A good deal for the Rams?
Mepham on scoring against Man United
It’s not often you can say you’ve scored twice against United, but Chris Mepham can.
We spoke to the defender after the 2-0 win over Bolton about getting off the mark for the first team.
Madl set to leave
Our first story is from Fulham, and it looks like Madl is set to leave the Cottage.
Lucas Piazon posted to Instagram that he was having his last meal with Madl yesterday and it looks like the Austrian is heading off.
