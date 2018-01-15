The video will start in 8 Cancel

January transfer window spending is set to go through the roof once again.

Teams just can't help themselves when it comes to signing players, and if Virgil van Dijk's £75 million move from Southampton to Liverpool and Philippe Coutinho's £142 million move from Liverpool to Barcelona are anything to go by, money spent is going to sky-rocket once more.

Is there such a thing as a bargain any more?

Most clubs don't have that kind of money to spend, especially in the Championship, so where do the likes of Brentford, Fulham and QPR look for a cut-price deal?

At the players who are out of contract in the summer and will not demand a huge transfer fee that's where.

There are currently 83 Premier League players out of contract in the summer, including the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Here's the full list of players out of contract this summer and available on the cheap right now.

Arsenal: Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Per Mertesacker, Santi Cazorla, Carl Jenkinson, Jack Wilshere

Bournemouth: Artur Boruc, Marc Pugh, Rhoys Wiggins

Brighton: Niki Maenpaa, Uwe Hunemeier, Steve Sidwell, Liam Rosenior, Gaetan Bong, Bruno, Tim Krul

Burnley: Dean Marney, Anders Lindegaard, Stephen Ward, Fredrik Ulvestad, Scott Arfield

Chelsea: Willy Caballero, Eduardo Carvalho, Matej Delac

Crystal Palace: Julian Speroni, Damien Delaney, Yohan Cabaye, James McArthur, Wayne Hennessey, Bakary Sako, Joel Ward, Martin Kelly, Chung-yong Lee, Freddie Ladapo

Everton: Joel Robles, Aaron Lennon

Huddersfield Town: Rob Green, Dean Whitehead, Martin Cranie, Jonas Lossl, Florent Hadergjonaj, Kasey Palmer

Leicester City: Ben Hamer, Robert Huth, Aleksandar Dragovic

Liverpool: Emre Can

Manchester City: Fernandinho, Yaya Toure

Manchester United: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Michael Carrick, Daley Blind, Marouane Fellaini, Ashley Young, Juan Mata, Luke Shaw, Ander Herrera

Newcastle United: Jesus Gamez, Paul Dummett, Massadio Haidara, Curtis Good

Southampton: Stuart Taylor, Jack Rose, Florin Gardos, Jeremy Pied

Stoke City: Glen Johnson, Charlie Adam, Jakob Haugaard

Swansea City: Leon Britton, Kyle Bartley, Angel Rangel, Sung-yong Ki, Oliver McBurnie, Kenji Gorre

Tottenham: Michel Vorm

Watford: Ben Watson, Miguel Britos

West Brom: Gareth Barry, Boaz Myhill, James Morrison, Chris Brunt, Gareth McAuley, Claudio Yacob

West Ham: James Collins, Diafra Sakho

