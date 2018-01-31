Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

We're slowly approaching the 11pm deadline on Transfer Deadline Day, so it's time for a round up of the day's goings on so far.

It's been fairly quiet in west London, with very little to report on in terms of incomings, although Brentford have rejected a bid for one of their young stars, while a few faces have departed Fulham.

There's still just around six hours left in the day for deals to be done, but in the meantime we've had a run down of what's gone on in west London and the rest of the Championship.

Fulham

There's been no incomings so far, and at time of writing all is quiet on the Motspur front .

Rafa Soares has had his loan terminated by mutual consent, while Stephen Humphrys and George Williams have left the club on loan deals until the end of the season.

Yohan Mollo also left the club late last night.

QPR

Again, it's a very quiet day at QPR today, with nothing happening in terms of incomings at Loftus Road,

Olamide Shodipo has left the club on loan, joining Colchester until the end of the season.

Brentford

So far today, Brentford have reportedly rejected a bid from Bournemouth for Chris Mepham, while the Mirror are reporting the south coast club have come in with a second bid for the defender.

Otherwise, it's quiet at Griffin Park, although Lasse Vibe is still expected to leave for China, but that deal doesn't need to be done today with the window closing later in Asia.

