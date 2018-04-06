Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has told Tottenham and West Ham targets Ryan Sessegnon, Tom Cairney and Ryan Fredericks that Fulham is the right place for them.

Interest in the 17-year-old wonderkid has been high since he broke through into the first team, while the Hammers were keen on signing Cairney and Fredericks in January, with David Moyes watching the pair, along with Aleksandar Mitrovic, in the 2-0 win over Leeds.

The Cottagers managed to keep hold of all their key players in the last Transfer Window, but they're expecting clubs to come back in for the trio in the summer - with Fredericks able to talk to other clubs as his deal runs out at the end of this season.

Fulham have offered him a new contract, but so far there's been no movement on it, and with Cyrus Christie coming in during January it looks like the club are preparing for the eventuality that the 25-year-old may leave Craven Cottage when his deal does run out.

However, amidst all this interest over his star players, Jokanovic has insisted that Fulham is the best place for them and that he will fight for them to stay at the Cottage.

He told GetWestLondon: "I am thinking about Sheffield Wednesday game - everything is not under my control.

"Right now, in this moment I don't want to be thinking so much about this situation, some of the rumours or some team is interested in Fulham players.

"It must be good news for the team, for the club, for the players and for the coach, if you want, but I am not thinking so far ahead.

"It's not a question about not caring, I care, but I cannot answer.

(Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

"I am sure this is a very good place all these players that have some kind of the offers to play in a different place.

"A different place is a different place, a different place is a different team, a different team is a different coach and can be many different things, like a different city.

"Sometimes, what I am sure, the place where they are right now is best, where we are talking about Tom Cairney, Cairney is captain of the team and is happy here, I am 100% sure.

"The supporters like him, it's not a question of being comfortable or not but he knows this place, I understand he is enjoying his life.

(Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"He's made some steps and in life you must make these steps, they can be in the right direction or not, sometimes it is better to stay than make the wrong steps.

"This is for Tom Cairney, Ryan Sessengon or Fredericks, who in the last few days there exists some news in the newspapers.

"They are in the right place and I will fight for them to stay in the right place where they are now and at the end, everything won't depend on myself, but I know exactly what is my job and which side I will push."

