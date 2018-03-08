The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tottenham are in pole position to sign Fulham starlet Ryan Sessegnon, according to reports in the national press.

The teen sensation has been the subject of much speculation in the past year, with rumours of bids from the top Premier League sides last summer and in January this year.

Tottenham have long been admirers of the 17-year-old and according to the Mirror, the north Londoners are the preferred destination of the Whites star.

Liverpool and Manchester United have also been credited with an interest, while champions-elect Manchester City were last week mooted to be keen on making a summer bid.

Fulham have insisted their prized asset, who has netted 14 goals this season, is not for sale and on a 14-game unbeaten run, the Whites could be in the Premier League themselves next season.

Sessegnon signed his first professional contract with the Craven Cottage outfit in the summer and if they do win promotion this season it will only help them to keep hold of the £35 million-rated youngster.

