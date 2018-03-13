Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ryan Sessegnon has been linked with almost the entire world, but the Fulham man seems happy enough at his boyhood club for the moment.

The 17-year-old has been with the club since the age of eight and signed his first professional deal at Craven Cottage last summer - meaning he committed his future to Fulham for three years.

Since then, he's played every game for Slavisa Jokanovic and scored 14 goals, sitting at the top of Fulham's top scorers chart with another 4 assists to his name.

Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and City, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all names that have been linked with the wonderkid, but in a recent interview with FourFourTwo he has revealed playing regular games is the most important for him at this stage in his career.

He said: "I made up my mind to stay, months before I signed that contract [his first pro deal in June 2017].

"I knew I'd play more games here than elsewhere, which is important at my age in order to keep developing."

If he continues the way he's going and stays at Fulham, there's no reason not to think that Sessegnon may one day captain his boyhood club, and the 17-year-old has revealed that former Liverpool skipper Steven Gerrard was a player has always admired.

He added: "I just remember watching the 2006 World Cup in Germany. That was a really good England team.

"I always admired Steven Gerrard, as he had great leadership skills."

