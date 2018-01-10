The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ryan Sessegnon WILL be staying at Fulham .

Tony Khan, the Vice Chariman and Director of Football operations at the club, has confirmed that the 17-year-old wonderkid won’t be leaving Craven Cottage during January, despite interest from Manchester United and Tottenham.

Fulham have been adamant, as reported on GetWestLondon, that none of their key players will be leaving during the transfer window and Mr Khan has now confirmed that Sessegnon will not be going anywhere.

And Khan, speaking to the Telegraph , said: "As it’s been the subject of a great deal of speculation, I’d like to announce that Ryan Sessegnon is staying with Fulham football club and will not be departing during this January transfer window.

“Ryan is a very important part of the Fulham family, and we’re grateful that he’ll be with us as we fight to achieve promotion this season."

Reports in the national press had also linked Ryan’s twin brother Steven with a move to Tottenham, but that move also won’t be happening.

