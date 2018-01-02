The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ryan Sessegnon is odds-on to remain at Fulham during this transfer window, despite interest from Tottenham and Manchester United.

Reports in the national press have gone wild about the future of Sessegnon, with the youngster being linked to big money moves to both Spurs and United, as well as a transfer to Spain with Spanish giants Real Madrid reportedly interested.

The 17-year-old signed a three-year deal in the summer amidst speculation he would leave the club and has gone on to make 27 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals.

Slavisa Jokanovic has admitted the youngster's future is out of his hands, with the club's Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations, Tony Khan, alongside James Lovell, being the men responsible for any outgoings at the club this January.

And Sky Bet have Sessegnon as odds-on to remain at the Cottage and are offering odds of 1/2.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are at 7/2, Southampton at 6/1, Manchester United at 10/1, Liverpool at 12/1 and Chelsea at 28/1, while leaving Fulham is at 6/4.