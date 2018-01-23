The video will start in 8 Cancel

Fulham captain Tom Cairney is odds-on to stay at Craven Cottage this winter, despite interest from West Brom.

Reports had suggested that Alan Pardew's side had made a £12m bid that could rise to £15m, although GetWestLondon understand no bid was received by Fulham and that the club are sticking to their standpoint that no key players would be leaving this January.

The captain made an appearance in the 6-0 win over Burton as he recovers from another setback with his knee injury, a problem that has plagued him throughout the summer, and has been in full training this week.

And and the moment, the 27-year-old is odds-on to remain at the club, with SkyBet offering odds of 1/4 that he will be a Fulham man after February 3.

He is 7/2 to join West Brom, 12/1 to be at Newcastle and 20/1 to join Sean Dyche at Burnley , while he is 11/4 to leave Fulham in general.

