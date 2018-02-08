Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new chapter is set to begin for Steven Cauker after he completed a deal to sign for Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

It's been a extremely bumpy road for the former England defender, who was the real deal after bursting onto the international stage in 2012.

A player of clear promise at Tottenham, Caulker went on to establish himself as a key player for the likes of Swansea and Cardiff before signing for big-spending QPR in 2014.

Caulker was one of many stars to sign on extortionate contracts during that time, but faced criticism from the fans when his off-field problems stopped him justifying his value on it.

My stance on the Steven Caulker issue has always been that mental wellbeing is infinitely more important than footballing matters, and with that any criticism which was pointed at the defender was short-sighted and frankly cruel.

It's no secret that QPR have struggled financially of late, meaning that Caulker's position as one the biggest earners at Loftus Road was understandably a source of frustration among those inside and outside of the club, and while the holistic recovery of Caulker was an obvious priority, his on-the-field future was something that needed to be addressed.

Caulker's deal was due to expire in the summer, but having failed to establish himself as a reliable member of Ian Holloway's squad it was seen as an ideal solution to allow the 26-year-old to leave the club by mutual consent, freeing up a significant space on QPR's wage bill, and allowing Caulker to have the fresh start which he so desperately needed.

The focus had to be on rebuilding his career, and as part of that it was crucial that Caulker was in a place where he could enjoy his football in a safe and supportive environment.

He's certainly found that in Dundee.

The 18-month deal signed by Caulker indicates a level of trust and security for the defender which will allow him to truly settle into life in the Scottish Premiership, while the league will also allow him challenge himself at a competitive level.

Of course, the deal represents something of a gamble for the Scottish side, but if they can get the 26-year-old to anywhere near where he was when he joined QPR, then they have got one heck of a player on their hands.

For a central defender, 26 years of age is still relatively young meaning that Caulker can still get his career back on track on fulfill the potential which everyone knows he has.

It's time for Steven to put the last few years behind him, and focus on rebuilding his career north of the border, it appears that the opportunity to do so with Dundee presents the ideal solution for both parties.

