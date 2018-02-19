Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic was left satisfied after a January Transfer Window that saw Fulham bring in three players to help their promotion push, but reveals he wanted the side to sign a centre back.

That position was one of three that he wanted the side to sign when the Transfer Window started, alongside a striker and a left back, which were delivered in the form of loan men Matt Targett and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

The Cottagers also kept hold of all their key players, including Tom Cairney, Ryan Sessegnon and Ryan Fredericks while they added bonus signing Cyrus Christie to their ranks from Middlesbrough after he become available.

And despite the club not signing the centre back Jokanovic wanted, he was happy with the business done in January, especially with the permanent signing of Christie.

He said: "I am very happy because we take this chance to sign this player, he's an experienced Championship player

"Initially, we didn't have the plans to sign people in this position but when we have the chance and really I am satisfied.

"He will be part of the games what is ahead of us and part of Fulham in period what is ahead of us.

"He is not a loan player, we have signed him for a long term contract for a long period and I am sure he showed the quality working with us and soon he will be part and have the chance to compete with us.

"I am happy, it's true that I miss only one player, centre back - the club listened to my petition and we find the sense and logic in this transfer window and I believe we bring in people who can help us.

"You cannot be completely satisfied but I am satisfied enough, we made a great step in this last transfer window and I expect these people will help us to find better results."

