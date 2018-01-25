Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic reckons Oliver Norwood could be a Fulham player next season, despite the club having a bid rejected for the Brighton man.

The 26-year-old is on loan from the Premier League club for the season and the Cottagers have already attempted to make his move permanent, but Brighton are unwilling to sell when they don't know which division they will in next season, as well as their valuation being well above what Fulham have offered.

However, Norwood is happy at the Cottage and would look favourably on a permanent move, while Jokanovic would also like to make him a Fulham player permanently, describing him as an "important player."

He said: “Oliver Norwood is an important player for myself and my team, it’s simple because I use him many games.

“He’s shown a high level of professionalism and he’s a very good player.

“I use him, and I prefer him to stay with us, what I know is he is quiet and he does his job well.

“He will stay with us until the end of the season 100% and I expect he can be our player in the future too.”

