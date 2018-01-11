Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Slavisa Jokanovic has hailed the news that Ryan Sessegnon will be staying at Fulham as 'fantastic for myself and for my team.'

Tony Khan, the club's Vice Chairman and Director of Football Operations, announced on Wednesday that the wonderkid would not be leaving the club, despite interest from Tottenham and Manchester United.

The 17-year-old, who signed a three-year deal in the summer, will continue to ply his trade at the club until next year at least, and his head coach is delighted that the youngster will be staying and playing a big part in his team's quest for promotion.

He said: “This is fantastic news for us, for myself, for my team, for the Club, for the supporters, and for Ryan Sessegnon, too,”

“We’re probably going to start talking about a similar story in the summer, but now it’s a safe situation for us, like it is for him.

“He can be focused only on daily work, and competing with Fulham. I don’t have any problem with Ryan, he’s a quiet man.

“Ryan knows he’s going to be an important player for the next 15 years. Now it’s time for him to be focused on trying to prove himself in this period that’s immediately ahead of him and ahead of us.

"I don't need to send so many messages, all the messages that I need to send to Ryan I have sent to him and he understands perfectly.

"I must be really satisfied with his work and I don't have any problem with this man, he shows high level of professionalism for one boy, well not boy, man, and at the end at 17-years-old he's quiet and it's only what I detect.

"He wants to improve himself and he is working daily, he's focused on all the messages and for our plans in training and from games and I cannot complain about any step that this player has made.

"This declaration from Tony Khan, I don't believe will affect him in any negative way and is completely positive and this man I am sure will use these few months to improve himself and to improve his value in front of the older people who observe how he's improving in this profession.

"At the end, the message is simple for him, he will stay and I understand he will accept it in a positive way and be in the best mood and way for this period in front of us."

