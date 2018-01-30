The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brentford missed out on signing Besar Halimi in 2015 after the Kosovo international missed his flight to London, despite being at the airport.

The Bees were in the process of looking to sign an attacking midfielder and saw the Stuttgarter Kickers man as the perfect capture.

However, after agreeing a deal with the German 3 Bundesliga side, Halimi skipped his flight for his medical.

Former employee Ted Knutson revealed on Twitter: “Digging back through old folders. There was no player our entire recruitment group at Brentford was more excited about than this guy. Had him as a true 8 CM.

“We had a deal agreed and everything, then he skipped his flight for his medical despite being at the airport. :(“

Subsequently, Halimi signed for Mainz 05 but has not played for their first team although he did feature 24 times for their B team, scoring four goals. He has subsequently moved to FSV Frankfurt on loan, where he scored four times in 28 games.

This season, Halimi is on loan at Brondby and has scored eight times in 24 appearances. Internationally, the 23-year-old has played nine times for Kosovo, scoring once.

