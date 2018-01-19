The video will start in 8 Cancel

There are always some weird transfer rumours to come out at this time of year.

And Chelsea making a reported move for veteran striker Peter Crouch is among them.

The Blues are in need of reinforcements up front, having scored just once in their last four games in all competitions.

There was talk of Antonio Conte being interested in the likes of Andy Carroll and Christian Benteke, but the latest rumours have linked the Stamford Bridge outfit with a move for former QPR, Liverpool, Portsmouth and Tottenham man Crouch.

Crouch is 36 years old and is a regular on the Potters' bench, scoring four goals this season - three in the Premier League.

But is he the answer to Chelsea's problems? It would seem unlikely.

And the Blues fans have vented their outrage on Twitter, while QPR supporters have laughed it off, saying he would never join them because he's a Hoops fan.

Here's the best of the Twitter reaction.

