Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Former Fulham man Jimmy Bullard believes a transfer to Tottenham Hotspur would be the best thing for Ryan Sessegnon's career.

Sessegnon is Fulham's top scorer this season with 12 goals and has continue his development since making his debut for the side last season, going from strength to strength at his boyhood club.

Rumours have been rife about a move to Spurs, Manchester United, Liverpool and others, although the 17-year-old has always insisted he's happy at the Cottage and Fulham have so far rebuffed any offers they've had for their wonderkid.

While most fans of Fulham know one day Sessegnon will go onto play for one of the biggest clubs in the world, Bullard, who played for the Cottagers between 2006 and 2009, reckons a move this summer would be fantastic for Sessegnon.

Writing in his column for sports betting company, BetBright, Bullard , said: “I’ve got to be honest, I’ve kept my eye on Ryan Sessengon for a while and when I was shooting ‘You Know The Drill’ for Soccer AM, he took part against me and you can just tell how naturally gifted he is.

“He’s already scored 12 goals from left-back this season all out of neutral play and again, I’m not surprised to hear the rumours of a potential move to Spurs in the summer.

“After some thought, if I was the boy’s Old Man, I’d think that’s absolutely the right move for him at this stage of his career. Let’s have it right, Fulham won’t let him go for nothing – the asking price will be between £30-£50 million – so if Spurs do shell out that amount of cash then there’s no way he’s not playing.

“Spurs are becoming one of the biggest teams in Europe now, they’ve got a new stadium on the way, they’re building a top-class side with plenty of English talent in there and they’ve got a top, top manager. So, if the move did go ahead this summer, then I think it would be fantastic for the lad.

“I have a lot of close friends who are Fulham fans and they think the world of him – they’re absolutely raving about him! They think he’s the best thing to have come out of the football club!"

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .