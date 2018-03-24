The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's been a saga which has rumbled on since last summer, but the latest reports could be the news that the Fulham fans have been waiting for.

According to reports in The Sun , Ryan Sessegnon could be set to reject a summer move to the Premier League; but only if he achieves that ambition with the Whites.

The 17-year-old is widely tipped as one of the hottest prospects in the game, leading to interest from the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and Manchester City.

However if reports are to be believed, it's thought that Sessegnon will prioritise a stay at Craven Cottage if they can achieve promotion this term.

The winger has racked up an impressive 72 appearances for the Cottagers despite being just 17 years of age, meaning that retaining regular first team football will surely be a priority for the youngster.

