Rangers have completed the loan signing of QPR defender Sean Goss until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old arrived at Loftus Road from Manchester United last January, where he signed a three-and-a-half year deal.

He made his professional debut in February 2-17 when he came on as a substitute against Newcastle United at St James' Park and made a further five appearances last season.

The defender is keen for first team football with Rangers' Bruno Alves being injured and with the chance that Fabio Cardoso departs Ibrox this month, Graeme Murty will be keen to find reinforcements.

Rangers fly to American on Friday to participate in an 8-team tournament called the Florida Cup, that includes that likes of Corinthinians and Atletico Miniero, as part of a winter training camp.