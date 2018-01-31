Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR man James Perch has given an insight into what life is like as a football player during the hype of transfer deadline day.

The former Newcastle man admitted that he's never been a position where he's had to force through a late move, but says he's seen a flurry of emotions as former team-mates try and force through moves.

Speaking to GetWestLondon, he said: "I’ve never been in a position where I’ve had to rush a move on deadline day or anything close to it.

"Whenever I’ve moved I’ve always been quite calm. When it comes to this time you know where you’re at with the club and whether they want you around or want to get rid of you.

"As it gets closer to the deadline I can imagine it being a bit frantic if you’re trying to get out or trying to get somewhere if someone wants you badly, it can be exciting for the player.

"I don’t really know myself but I can imagine it’s quite nerve-wracking depending on what the circumstances are."

