The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR defender Alex Finney has rejoined Maidstone United on loan.

The centre-back, who spent the first half of the season with the National League side, will stay with the Stones until the end of the season.

Former Leicester City forward leaves QPR by mutual consent

The 21-year-old joined the Bolton Wanderers academy in 2014, making three senior appearances for the Trotters before moving to Loftus Road.

Finney is under contract at QPR until the summer.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .