QPR defender Darnell Furlong has said he's open to a loan move this month in an attempt to get regular first team football.

The 22-year-old has made just eight appearances in the Championship this term, and says he needs to be playing for the sake of his development.

Speaking to Get West London about a potential loan move, Furlong said: "I definitely thought about looking into that because at the end of the day whether it’s here or anywhere, I want to be playing.

"My goal is to be playing here, definitely, but if I need to go somewhere else and do that for the time being before coming back next year to try again, then I’ll do that.

"It’s something I’ve looked at, but at the moment I need to see how things are here at QPR. If I’m playing I need to completely focus on that because that’s the number one for where I want to be."

Furlong was brought back into the QPR starting line-up for last week's 3-1 victory over Burton Albion, his first start since October 31st, and says he'll decide his short-term future before the end of the month.

He said: "I’ll have to see how the next few weeks go.

"I can’t rule anything out but I played in the last game and if I play against Middlesbrough I just need to do the best than I can and then see where it goes from there.

"There’s still a few weeks left in the transfer window so we’ll see."

