Alex Smithies has dismissed continued speculation linking him with a move away from QPR, saying he feels 'appreciated' at Loftus Road.

The goalkeeper has been one of Ian Holloway's most consistent performers this term, leading to talk of a move.

The 27-year-old was linked with a return to his hometown club Huddersfield Town over the summer after they secured promotion to the Premier League, however Smithies says he has no plans to move on.

Asked by Get West London whether he sees his long-term future at QPR, he said: "I'd like to think so.

"I'm happy, I'm playing week-in week-out and enjoying my football, and that's my main priority.

"You want to be at a club where you're appreciated and you're wanted and playing games.

"Luckily I'm in that position so I'm very happy."

