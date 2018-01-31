The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR winger Olamide Shodipo has left the club to join Colchester United on loan.

The 20-year-old, who made his Rangers debut in the 3-0 win over Leeds last season, has joined the Essex side for the rest of the season.

The Irishman has represented his country at U19 and U21 levels in his career and will be looking to gain regular football after dropping down the pecking order under Ian Holloway.

Rangers are inactive as far as bringing new players in and have allowed Yeni Ngbakoto, Reece Grego-Cox, Michael Petrasso, Brandon Comley, Danny Rowe, Dan Darbyshire, Ariel Borysiuk and Axel Prohouly to leave the club.

Colchester are 11th in League Two and are hoping to finish in the top seven in the fourth tier of English football.

