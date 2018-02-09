Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ilias Chair has signed a new contract at QPR, with the 20-year- old midfielder has put pen to paper on a deal until the summer of 2020.

After joining Rangers at the age of 17, has made four starts and one substitute appearance so far this season following his breakthrough from the Academy.

And speaking to www.qpr.co.uk, Chair expressed his delight at signing a new deal, commenting: “I am delighted to sign a new contract and so happy to be here at QPR.

“The experienced players here have been unbelievable in the way they have helped me. They have told me what to do, how to show respect to everyone at the club and why that is so important.

"It is time now for me to work hard to get into the first team. I have a desire to play week in, week out.

"I know this is very difficult with the players that are here but that has to be my aim, to work hard every day to get into the team.

“I want to play as many games as possible and to win as many games as possible.

“The fans deserve players who want to fight for this club. They have already given me great support and I want to say a huge thank you to them.”

